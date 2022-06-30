Melbourne Cup Carnival

image-placeholder

Coverage

Eddie McGuire Joins 10

Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival Team Saddle Up For Spring Racing

Read MoreCalendar
Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More

Latest

Odds

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Melbourne Cup Carnival 2021: Extras

Melbourne Cup Carnival 2021: The Results

Melbourne Cup Carnival 2021: Race Days

The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Melbourne Cup Carnival 2020: The Results

Features

2021

About the Show

Spring has sprung. And with beautiful weather, comes one of the leading sporting events in the world, and this year everyone has a ticket to the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. It is event television at its finest.

Useful Links:

The 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day | Saturday 30 October, 2021

Regarded as one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must-see event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the $2 million Kennedy Cantala, $1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, $1 million TAB Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the $2 million Penfolds Victoria Derby. This is thoroughbred racing at its very best.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day | Tuesday 2 November, 2021

This is the big one, on that famous Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing.

Be watching when yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

Kennedy Oaks Day  | Thursday 4 November, 2021

The tradition of Kennedy Oaks Day is beauty, femininity, style and grace. A thrilling day of racing awaits with the highlight is the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, which will see the best three-year-old staying fillies battle for victory in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

Paramount+ Stakes Day | Saturday 6 November, 2021

Friends, fun and the finale of Cup Week, Paramount+ Stakes Day is a celebration of the week that’s just been, filled with quality racing, fashion and entertainment.

The concluding day will feature the $2 million Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle-distance horses while Australia’s best sprinters will light up the straight in the $2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.

 There’s just so much going on, you really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week when the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast commences, live and free on 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10

Michael Felgate

Michael Felgate

Host
Caty Price

Caty Price

Racing Presenter
Brittany Taylor

Brittany Taylor

Mounting Yard Expert
Francesca Cumani

Francesca Cumani

International Racing Expert
Michelle Payne (OAM)

Michelle Payne (OAM)

Melbourne Cup Winning Jockey
James Winks

James Winks

Group 1 Winning Jockey & Horseback Interviewer
David Gately

David Gately

Form Expert
Georgie Tunny

Georgie Tunny

Racing Reporter
Rob Mills

Rob Mills

Fashion and Entertainment Host
Kate Freebairn

Kate Freebairn

Fashion and Entertainment Co-Host
Natalie Hunter

Natalie Hunter

Presenter