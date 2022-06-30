Spring has sprung. And with beautiful weather, comes one of the leading sporting events in the world, and this year everyone has a ticket to the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. It is event television at its finest.

The 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day | Saturday 30 October, 2021

Regarded as one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must-see event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the $2 million Kennedy Cantala, $1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, $1 million TAB Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the $2 million Penfolds Victoria Derby. This is thoroughbred racing at its very best.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day | Tuesday 2 November, 2021

This is the big one, on that famous Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing.

Be watching when yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

Kennedy Oaks Day | Thursday 4 November, 2021

The tradition of Kennedy Oaks Day is beauty, femininity, style and grace. A thrilling day of racing awaits with the highlight is the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, which will see the best three-year-old staying fillies battle for victory in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

Paramount+ Stakes Day | Saturday 6 November, 2021

Friends, fun and the finale of Cup Week, Paramount+ Stakes Day is a celebration of the week that’s just been, filled with quality racing, fashion and entertainment.

The concluding day will feature the $2 million Group 1 Mackinnon Stakes testing the best middle-distance horses while Australia’s best sprinters will light up the straight in the $2 million Group 1 Darley Sprint Classic.

There’s just so much going on, you really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week when the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast commences, live and free on 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10