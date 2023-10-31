Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Melbourne Cup Carnival Digital Racebook

Bring the excitement of Cup Week 2023 to life with the official VRC racebooks

Get ready for the four greatest days on the Australian racing calendar with Cup Week digital racebooks. Featuring the latest can’t-miss info for each race day. This is a must for everyone from professional punters and racing enthusiasts to your once-a-year Melbourne Cup Carnival fan.

Everything you need to prepare for all four race days with easy access to form guide analysis and recent performances of every runner, race cards, race times, trainers, jockeys, the Flemington course map, and more.

Plus, every race guide features fascinating racing and Cup Week related stories. Check back a few days before each race day for your free, digital racebook!

VRC's Inside Run

You’ll never view racing the same way again!
The Lexus Melbourne Cup visits Broome

The Lexus Melbourne Cup visits Broome

The Lexus Melbourne Cup made its way to Broome ahead of the 2023 carnival
Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand

Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand

The iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy has continued its global tour, venturing across the Tasman Sea this week to visit Auckland and Cambridge in New Zealand
Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Sometimes it can just be down to plain old luck that you pick a winner but there are some tried and trusted methods which may prove handy come race day.
The Melbourne Cup Carnival Returns For 2023

The Melbourne Cup Carnival Returns For 2023

The countdown is on until the gates open on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day to kick off the magical 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival