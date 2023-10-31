Melbourne Cup Carnival Digital Racebook

Get ready for the four greatest days on the Australian racing calendar with Cup Week digital racebooks. Featuring the latest can’t-miss info for each race day. This is a must for everyone from professional punters and racing enthusiasts to your once-a-year Melbourne Cup Carnival fan.

Everything you need to prepare for all four race days with easy access to form guide analysis and recent performances of every runner, race cards, race times, trainers, jockeys, the Flemington course map, and more.

Plus, every race guide features fascinating racing and Cup Week related stories. Check back a few days before each race day for your free, digital racebook!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>