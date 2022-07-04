Narrated by Sarah Harris, Shark Tank brings together five of Australia’s most successful and credible business people, each of whom turned their own dreams into reality and are experts at transforming ideas into lucrative empires.

Australia’s Sharks are internet pioneer Steve Baxter, Boost Juice entrepreneur Janine Allis, self-made millionaire and entrepreneur Andrew Banks, Red Balloon experience founder Naomi Simson and Dr Glen Richards, founder of Australia’s largest pet-care company, Greencross. This exceptional panel of expert business minds are ready to judge the products and concepts pitched to them by ordinary Australians.

Smart, shrewd and unapologetically direct, these multi-millionaire titans of industry will decide whether they are willing to put their own dollars on the line to invest in the products and ideas presented to them in the Shark Tank. In exchange for equity and the chance to fast-track their idea into the big-time, the aspiring entrepreneurs must convince at least one Shark that their idea is original, their product is worth pursuing, and that ultimately they can demonstrate the opportunity to make a significant profit. But it takes more than a passionate pitch to hook a Shark.

Who will have the best business bait, the right line and the smarts to reel in the Sharks? And will anyone be mauled in the Tank?Celebrating ingenuity and expertise, Shark Tank is a smart entertainment television series that highlights everyday Australians and their exceptional ideas.

Shark Tank is produced for Network 10 by Endemol Shine Australia.