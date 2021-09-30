Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Michael Felgate - 2022 MCC Racing Host

Learn more about 2022 MCC Racing Host, Michael Felgate.

Michael Felgate is one of Australia’s leading racing experts. A journalist with more than 23 years’ experience in print, radio and television, Michael has covered the biggest sporting events in the world.

Michael has a life-long passion for racing. It began when his grandparents took him to race meetings as a child and paid for him to ride on the clerk of the course horse - he’s been hooked ever since.

Hosting and reporting on major sporting events around the world, Michael has worked on numerous Olympic and Commonwealth games, Australian Opens, Wimbledon and AFL for Channel 7.

Michael has been an integral part of Australia’s racing media for more than 20 years, hosting national and international broadcasts. He has consistently been recognised for his coverage of racing, winning numerous awards.

In 2016, Michael joined radio station RSN as its leading racing presenter. His show, Racing Pulse, is recognised as setting the agenda in racing - speaking to the biggest names in the sport.

Outside of work Michael is married to fellow journalist Jacqueline Felgate and they have two young daughters Madison and Georgia, who love horses and riding.

Follow Michael on Twitter @m_felgate and Instagram mfelgate

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday
