Glen Boss – Melbourne Cup Winning Jockey

Learn more about three-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Glen Boss.

Glen Boss is a three-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey with a career that has spanned more than three decades.

Best known for his three consecutive Melbourne Cup wins on Makybe Diva in 2003, 2004 and 2005 and his four Cox Plate triumphs riding Makybe Diva in 2005, So You Think in 2009, Ocean Park in 2012 and Sir Dragonet in 2020, Glen’s career began in 1986 at the age of 15, riding 60 winners in less than 10 months.

Glen was inducted into the Australian Racing Hall Of Fame and won the highly coveted Scobie Breasley Medal in 2010, Victorian racing’s highest honour awarded to the most outstanding jockey of the season based on performances at Victoria’s metropolitan race meetings.

To date, Glen has ridden 1,893 wins including 96 Group 1 wins. Glen has also had several career highlights outside of Australia, at race meets in Hong Kong, Macau, Dubai, Japan and New Zealand.

Follow Glen on Twitter @boss_glen

