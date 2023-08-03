The Inspired Unemployed Impractical Jokers have to do and say what they are told in secretly filmed challenges . If they refuse, they lose. At the end of the episode, the joker that loses the most challenges takes on the ultimate punishment.

Lifelong mates, Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam receive commands through an earpiece and hidden cameras capture the chaos. This is the show that revels in The Impractical Jokers’ social awkwardness, as they are instructed to do and say the outrageous.