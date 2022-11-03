She’s Extreme Wins The 2022 Kennedy Oaks

The main race on the Thursday of the Melbourne Cup Carnival is always the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks.

Straight out of the gate the pack was spread long against the fence.

Jamie Kah moved Pavita into the early lead with the James McDonald ridden Zennzella in second.

A steady pace was kept, and no passing made until the 800m to go mark.

Zennzella started dropping back and She’s Extreme moved up to second.

Pavita held the lead until 150m to go before Tommy Berry took the favourite, She’s Extreme, to the front and won.

With the win trainer Anthony Cummings joined his grandfather, father Bart and son James who have all previously won this famous race.

