Countdown To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Get ready to saddle up as the countdown to the start of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival is on, and Network 10’s stellar broadcast team, led by renowned media personality Eddie McGuire, Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, and three-time Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey Glen Boss, will bring viewers all the race action, news and insights live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

They’ll be joined by racing expert Michael Felgate, respected form expert David Gately, and racing presenter Brittany Taylor, as 10 News First reporter Caty Price brings viewers all the news from the Stalls, with former jockey James Winks first to interview winning jockeys across the carnival.

Watch all the latest episodes from Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival brought to you by TAB

Covering all things fashion, colour and entertainment in the Birdcage and around the iconic Flemington Racecourse is Rob Mills who will be joined by The Project’s Georgie Tunny, 10 Sport’s Tara Rushton and Archie Thompson across an epic four days on and off the track.

With a multi-studio set-up, fans will have unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the four days of the carnival.

We will be off and racing when it all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 4 November, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 7 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 9 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 11 November, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival will bring viewers all the excitement and stories in the lead up to the main event on Friday, 3 November on 10 and 10 Play at 10.30pm AEDT. Plus, the all-important Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw will be available live on 10 Play on Saturday, 4 November from 6.15pm AEDT.

A special Lexus Melbourne Cup Preview Show will bring viewers up to speed as our team of experts preview the big race, on Monday, 7 November at 10.30pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

