Melbourne Cup Carnival History

The Melbourne Cup Carnival Archives

image-placeholder11 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1990's

Look back at highlights from the 1990's

image-placeholder10 mins

Melbourne Cup Archives: 1980's

Look back at highlights from the 1980's.

image-placeholder9 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1970's

Look back at highlights from the 1970's

image-placeholder5 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1960's

Look back at highlights from the 1960's

image-placeholder4 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1950's

Look back at highlights from the 1950's

image-placeholder16 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1940's

Look back at highlights from the 1940's

image-placeholder7 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: 1930's

Look back at highlights from the 1930's

image-placeholder4 mins

The Melbourne Cup Archives: The Early Years

Look back at highlights from 1896 to 1929

From The Vault

image-placeholder1 mins

Nightmarch

The 1929 winner

image-placeholder38 secs

Phar Lap

Big Red in 1930. The greatest horse of all.

image-placeholder1 mins

Peter Pan - 1st Win

Peter Pan's first win in 1932

image-placeholder3 mins

Hall Mark

The 1933 Melbourne Cup Winner

image-placeholder36 secs

Peter Pan - 2nd Win

Peter Pan wins again in 1934

image-placeholder2 mins

Delta

A great win from behind in 1951

image-placeholder2 mins

Dalray

Dalray powers home to win in 1952

image-placeholder4 mins

Rising Fast

A classic win in 1954 - silent video

About the Show

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.

As one of most prestigious racing carnivals in the world, you will find all the history of the race and Flemington here. With archival footage, galleries, interviews from yesteryear and special features.

So, with a spring in our step, let’s remind ourselves that there’s joy to be found in the little things and embrace the rich history and the festivity that belongs to all of us - the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

As the broadcast reaches all parts of the country and around the world, with The Race That Stops A Nation™, we will capture all the celebrations so viewers at home don’t miss a thing.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and 10 play on demand.

It is event television at its finest.