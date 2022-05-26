TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

TAB Champions Stakes Day is the guaranteed good time, with world-class racing the highlight to the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The concluding day of the Carnival will feature the illustrious $3 million Group 1 TAB Champions Stakes (2000m), the spring grand final for Australia’s best middle distance horses.

The final day of Cup Week also features the $3 million Group 1 Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) which last year saw the Nature Strip fly up the famous Flemington straight for a dominant victory.

Will we see the world’s best sprinter return for a fourth attempt at the prestigious dash?

Joining the program on TAB Champions Stakes Day is the $3 million Group 1 Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) for the best of the best over the Flemington mile.

A spectacular nine-race program is just the beginning – with endless activities for kids and parents, but also every other kind of race-lover be they young or old.

With an endless array of music, food, dancing and activities featured all day, TAB Champions Stakes Day is more popular than ever.

