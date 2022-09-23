Sign in to watch this video
Friends - S8 Ep. 22
Comedy
Air Date: Fri 23 Sep 2022Expires: in 28 days
Rachel's pregnancy goes beyond her projected delivery date and Monica and Phoebe place bets concerning the date of the birth. Joey takes Chandler to the premiere of his new film.
Season 8
About the Show
Three young men and three young women -- of the BFF kind -- live in the same apartment complex and face life and love in New York. They're not above sticking their noses into one another's business and swapping romantic partners, which always leads to the kind of hilarity average people will never experience -- especially during breakups.