The countdown is on to the return of the best of Australian club football to stadiums across the country, with confirmation of the start dates of the new A-League and A-League Women seasons.

The Isuzu UTE A-League will kick off on November 19 and the A-League Women on December 3, heralding a new era for both competitions on the game’s new home on Network 10 and Paramount+.

Featuring a host of players who featured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the men’s season will begin with champions Melbourne City FC hosting Brisbane Roar and also feature a hotly contested derby between Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Sydney FC in the opening round.

The women’s league commences with Wellington Phoenix’s historic first game in the competition, taking on the Wanderers in the first of a series of doubleheaders, while champions Melbourne Victory will round out the opening weekend at home to Adelaide United.

Find The Izuzu UTE A-League 2022 Fixtures here

Find out more about how to watch the Izuzu UTE A-Leagues here