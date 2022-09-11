Melbourne Cup Carnival Fun

Watch Now
Flemington: Chef Profiles
Learn more about the culinary experts at the Flemington racecourse
Extras
Articles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Galleries
About the Show
The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.
All the music, food and fun from the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Carnival can be found here.
From live music performances and interviews; food and drink inspirations and recipes; and styling tips for your carnival parties.
So, with a spring in our step, let’s remind ourselves that there’s joy to be found in the little things and embrace the rich history and the festivity that belongs to all of us - the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.
As the broadcast reaches all parts of the country and around the world, with The Race That Stops A Nation™, we will capture all the celebrations so viewers at home don’t miss a thing.
Revel in Cup Week with the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and 10 play on demand.
It is event television at its finest.