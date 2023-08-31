2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Tune in for the four greatest days on the Australian racing calendar on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 Play.

Watch The Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Date Event Watch Broadcast Sunday, 4 November Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 10 and 10 Play 1130-1800 Tuesday, 7 November Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 10 and 10 Play 1000-1730 Thursday, 9 November Kennedy Oaks Day 10 and 10 Play 1200-1800 Saturday, 11 November TAB Champions Stakes Day 10 and 10 Play 1200-1800

Stay tuned for more details and updates.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play