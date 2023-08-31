Melbourne Cup Carnival

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 Play

Tune in for the four greatest days on the Australian racing calendar on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 Play.

Watch The Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Date Event Watch Broadcast
Sunday, 4 November Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 10 and 10 Play 1130-1800
Tuesday, 7 November Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 10 and 10 Play 1000-1730
Thursday, 9 November Kennedy Oaks Day 10 and 10 Play 1200-1800
Saturday, 11 November TAB Champions Stakes Day 10 and 10 Play 1200-1800

Stay tuned for more details and updates.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play

TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

All the action from the last day of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Zaaki Wins The 2022 TAB Champions Stakes

Jamie Kah rode the perfect race
Results: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

All the results from the 2022 TAB Champions Stakes Day
2022 TAB Champions Stakes Day Schedule

Check out the schedule for the 2022 TAB Champions Stakes Day. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 Play!
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

All the action from Ladies Day at Flemington