2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Tune in for the four greatest days on the Australian racing calendar on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 Play.
Watch The Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival
|Date
|Event
|Watch
|Broadcast
|Sunday, 4 November
|Penfolds Victoria Derby Day
|10 and 10 Play
|1130-1800
|Tuesday, 7 November
|Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
|10 and 10 Play
|1000-1730
|Thursday, 9 November
|Kennedy Oaks Day
|10 and 10 Play
|1200-1800
|Saturday, 11 November
|TAB Champions Stakes Day
|10 and 10 Play
|1200-1800
Stay tuned for more details and updates.
- New Channel: The Melbourne Cup Carnival: The Archives
- Melbourne Cup Carnival: Racing Hub, brought to you by TAB
- How to Watch the Melbourne Cup on 10 Play
- Guide to the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play
- Historical Race Replays