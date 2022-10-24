Caty Price - Stalls Reporter

Dubbed the “Princess of the Punt” Caty Price has made a name in the racing game telling the sport’s best stories.

She brings nearly two decades of experience as a senior sports journalist and presenter.

Having started her career in radio, Caty quickly moved to TV in Perth where she found a passion for racing through her own tipping segment on 10 News First as well as on WA’s Racing Radio.

During a decade with 10 in Perth, Caty held on air roles in the network’s BBL, NBL, Netball and Swimming broadcasts.

In 2014, she joined the Nine Network and Fox Sports as a presenter. During this time, she worked as a boundary rider on International cricket, Netball’s ANZ Championships and hosted WA’s Group 1 racing broadcasts. In addition, Caty tapped into her love of travel as a presenter on two travel and lifestyle shows with Nine.

Five years ago, she made the move to Melbourne to work in Australia’s sporting capital where Caty has established herself as a senior Sports Journalist and Presenter with 10 News First.

As part of this role, she has taken the lead on 10’s racing coverage, bringing the stories of the horses, jockeys, trainers and owners to life.

To complement this, Caty was a key part of the 1116 SEN racing call team in 2018 and 2019 to broadcast Victoria’s spring and autumn carnivals as well as Winx’s Randwick farewell. She has been a member of 10’s racing broadcast team since 2019.

Follow Caty on Twitter @caty_price and Instagram caty_price