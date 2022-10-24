Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Caty Price - Stalls Reporter

Caty Price - Stalls Reporter

Learn more about "the Princess of the Punt", Caty Price.

Dubbed the “Princess of the Punt” Caty Price has made a name in the racing game telling the sport’s best stories.

She brings nearly two decades of experience as a senior sports journalist and presenter.

Having started her career in radio, Caty quickly moved to TV in Perth where she found a passion for racing through her own tipping segment on 10 News First as well as on WA’s Racing Radio.

During a decade with 10 in Perth, Caty held on air roles in the network’s BBL, NBL, Netball and Swimming broadcasts.

In 2014, she joined the Nine Network and Fox Sports as a presenter. During this time, she worked as a boundary rider on International cricket, Netball’s ANZ Championships and hosted WA’s Group 1 racing broadcasts. In addition, Caty tapped into her love of travel as a presenter on two travel and lifestyle shows with Nine.

Five years ago, she made the move to Melbourne to work in Australia’s sporting capital where Caty has established herself as a senior Sports Journalist and Presenter with 10 News First.

As part of this role, she has taken the lead on 10’s racing coverage, bringing the stories of the horses, jockeys, trainers and owners to life.

To complement this, Caty was a key part of the 1116 SEN racing call team in 2018 and 2019 to broadcast Victoria’s spring and autumn carnivals as well as Winx’s Randwick farewell. She has been a member of 10’s racing broadcast team since 2019.

Follow Caty on Twitter @caty_price and Instagram caty_price

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy
NEXT STORY

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

What is the Cup made of and how much is it worth?
No stopping James McDonald

No stopping James McDonald

Last year’s Melbourne Cup-winning jockey James McDonald has already won some of Australia’s biggest races and broken records. But there is so much more to come.
Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week 2022.
Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Top 5 Tips For Making Melbourne Cup Day Memorable
Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Sometimes it can just be down to plain old luck that you pick a winner but there are some tried and trusted methods which may prove handy come race day.