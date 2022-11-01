Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

The big day started off with the Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m), which was won by the Simon Zahra trained Krakarib with jockey Damien Thornton.

The Favourite, White Marlin, trained by Gai Waterhouse and ridden by Tim Clark won race 2, The Macca’s Run (2800m).

The race of the greys, race 3 Resimax Group Subzero Handicap (1400m), was taken out by Love Tap, with jockey Blake Shinn and trained by Richard Freedman.

The rain had really started coming down by the time of race 4, the TAB Trophy (1800m). Ben Melham held on for the win on the Archie Alexander trained High Approach.

As quickly as the rain arrived, it left again in time for Race 5 The Schweppervescence Plate (1000m). The James Cummings trained Renosu won with jockey Blake Shinn claiming his second win of the day.

Jockey Tommy Berry joined the list of winners from the day with a ride on Bartholomeu Dias in race 6 the Furphy Plate (1800m).

The race that stops the nation arrived and in a tightly run race Gold Trip rose to the top with Mark Zahra riding the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained horse.

Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace went back-to-back with their horse Detonator Jack taking first place in race 8 In Memory Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2 (1400m) with jockey John Allen on board.

Trainer James Cummings secured another win when Jamie Kah rode Larkspur Run to victory in race 9 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m).

The hail began to fall at Flemington late in the day before the start of the final race. Fortunately, it stopped just before the start of race 10 MSS Security Sprint (1200m). Vespertine ridden by Michael Dee and trained by Grahame Begg crossed the line first to finish off the day.

A fantastic day of races in the Spring Carnival.

