The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia - S3 Ep. 5
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 5 Sep 2022

Teams test their driving skills and go fishing from the docks, before they must lead a donkey up a cliff, and jump into a parkour challenge across Santorini's rooftops in the adventure of a lifetime.

Australia, dust off your passports and get your bags packed as The Amazing Race Australia is back for another big adventure, and this year we are racing around the world!

As international borders open up across the globe, so does the endless possibilities for the intrepid teams who will be racing across six continents and experiencing the extraordinary delights of international destinations such as Turkey, Greece, Belize, Morocco, Mexico and Colombia.

The Amazing Race Australia is hosted by Beau Ryan and filled with amazing places and amazing people.

Beau Ryan

Beau Ryan

Host