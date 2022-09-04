Australia, dust off your passports and get your bags packed as The Amazing Race Australia is back for another big adventure, and this year we are racing around the world!

As international borders open up across the globe, so does the endless possibilities for the intrepid teams who will be racing across six continents and experiencing the extraordinary delights of international destinations such as Turkey, Greece, Belize, Morocco, Mexico and Colombia.

The Amazing Race Australia is hosted by Beau Ryan and filled with amazing places and amazing people.