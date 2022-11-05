TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

The last day of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival featured three Group 1 races, Darley Champions Sprint (1200m), Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) and TAB Champions Stakes (2000m) each with a prize of $3 million.

With the first race of the day the Twitter Trophy (1600m), Jamie Kah took French Emperor, trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent, to victory. Kah kept French Emperor in the middle of the pack until 400m to go where she made her move. Damien Oliver and Beltoro had a great last charge as well, but Kah held them off.

Next up was race 2 Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy (2000m). Matthew Cartwright rode the John Sadler trained New Zealand horse Flash Feeling to first place. The favourite Aesop, with Jamie Kah on board, finished tenth.

The Amanda Elliott (1400m) was race 3. Jordan Childs was the jockey taking the Grahame Begg trained Magic Time to the win.

Race 4, the Queen’s Cup, was the longest race of the day at 2600m. Warning led the field for most of the race before being reeled in by the rest of the pack in the last 500m. Trainer Chris Waller’s Soulcombe made its Australian debut and showed its strength winning by three lengths. Jockey Craig Williams added to his Cup Carnival tally. This is a horse to keep an eye on.

The TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) was next. The Chris Waller trained and James McDonald ridden Atishu went in as the favourite and didn’t disappoint. McDonald secured his eighth win of the carnival. He kept the horse back in the middle of the pack until the last stretch then pulled to the side for a dominant win by two lengths.

Race 6 the Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) was the first Group 1 race of the day. All eyes were on favourite Nature Strip and the main rival Giga Kick. James McDonald got Nature Strip to the front after a great start but got chased down by a line of six horses. It was anyone’s race at the last, but Jamie Mott got Roch ‘N’ Horse across the line first for trainer Michael Moroney.

The second Group 1 race of Stakes Day was race 7 the Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m). Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott’s Alligator Blood with Tim Clark on board led from start to finish. Mr Brightside put the pressure on the whole way but couldn’t get past.

The main race of the day arrived with Race 8 the Group 1 TAB Champions Stakes (2000m). It was a strong field for the $3 million Stakes race with Anamoe and I’m Thunderstruck going in as the favourites. Jamie Kah took the Annabel Neasham trained Zaaki to the front and that’s where they remained for the rest of race. A late charge by Mo’unga and Hezashocka was the closest the race got but Zaaki hung on to claim back-to-back Stakes trophies.

The last race of the day was race 9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap (1100m). This was a surprise win for the Michael Moroney trained Snapper with Jordan Childs the jockey.

A wonderful day of racing to bringing the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival to a close.

