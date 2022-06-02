Thank God For Classic TV!

Thank God You’re Here is based on a simple premise: get a group of well-known performers and make each walk through a door into a scene without any idea of who they are or what they’re walking into.

The only things they can depend on are their abilities to make everything up for the next five minutes and cover their tracks as they do it. There’s no getting voted out and it showcases a performer’s versatility as well as their abilities to lie, deceive and… well… basically bull@#*t!

Hosted by Shane Bourne and judged by Tom Gleisner.

The comedians guest starring across all four seasons include:

Adam Hills, Akmal Saleh, Alan Brough, Angus Sampson, Anthony Field, Anh Do, Arj Barker, Bianca Dye, Bob Franklin, Cal Wilson, Carl Barron, Colin Lane, Dailan Evans, Dave Hughes, Eddie Ifft, Felicity Ward, Fifi Box, Franklyn Ajaye, Frank Woodley, Glenn Robbins, Hamish Blake, Heath Franklin, Jimeoin, Julia Morris, Julia Zemiro, Jo Stanley, Jordan Raskopoulos, Josie Long, Josh Lawson, Kate Jenkinson, Kate Langbroek, Matt Tilley, Matthew Newton, Merrick Watts, Nish, Peter Helliar, Peter Rowsthorn, Rebel Wilson, Rhys Darby, Rob Carlton, Robyn Butler, Ross Noble, Russell Gilbert, Ryan Shelton, Santo Cilauro, Sean Choolburra, Shaun Micallef, Stephen Curry, Stephen K Amos, Tahir Bilgic, Tanya Bulmer, Toby Truslove, Tom Gleeson and Tony Martin.