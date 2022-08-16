Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
The Big Bang Theory - S12 Ep. 20
Comedy
Air Date: Sun 21 Aug 2022Expires: in 29 days
Koothrappali is worried people won't take him seriously in his own field after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life.
EpisodesWeb ExtrasArticlesQuizzesHome
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 12
About the Show
Geeky physicists and roommates Sheldon and Leonard's lives are changed when Penny, an attractive waitress and aspiring actress, moves into the apartment across from theirs. Penny quickly becomes a part of Sheldon and Leonard's social group, which includes the equally geeky engineer Howard and astrophysicist Raj.