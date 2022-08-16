The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory - S12 Ep. 20
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Sun 21 Aug 2022

Koothrappali is worried people won't take him seriously in his own field after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life.

Season 12

About the Show

Geeky physicists and roommates Sheldon and Leonard's lives are changed when Penny, an attractive waitress and aspiring actress, moves into the apartment across from theirs. Penny quickly becomes a part of Sheldon and Leonard's social group, which includes the equally geeky engineer Howard and astrophysicist Raj.