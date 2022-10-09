Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Myer Fashions on the Field at Flemington is an iconic fixture of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Over the past 57 years Myer Fashions on the Field has established its place as Australia's largest and most prestigious outdoor fashion event, attracting media attention and celebrity judges from around the globe.

VRC Executive General Manager Customer Engagement Caroline Ralphsmith said the club was excited to expand the iconic competition online.

“We believe that during what has been a very tough year, the Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn competition will be a welcome distraction for many Australians,” Ms Ralphsmith said.

“I know a lot of our dedicated fashions on the field lovers will be delighted we are continuing with the competition, despite the challenges we all continue to face this year.”

Ms Ralphsmith said the club still hopes to be able to welcome some racegoers to Flemington, but going online ensures the competition, now in its 58th year, will go on.

10 play will LIVE stream updates, and present exclusive interviews with our experts and content from across the four days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.