2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day

Watch the TAB Champions Stakes on Saturday, NOV 11, live and free on 10 and 10 Play

The final day of the 2023 featuring no fewer than three Group 1 features that showcase the stars of Australian turf over 1200m, 1600m and 2000m.

All races can be viewed on 10 and 10 Play.

Race Time
Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy | 1600m 1240 AEDT
Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3) | 2600m 1315 AEDT
Always Welcome Stakes (Listed) | 1200m 1350 AEDT
The Amanda Elliot (Listed) | 1400m 1430 AEDT
TAB Matriarch Stakes (Group 2) | 2000m 1510 AEDT
Darley Champions Sprint (Group 1) | 1200m 1550 AEDT
Kennedy Champions Mile (Group 1) | 1600m 1630 AEDT
TAB Champions Stakes (Group 1) | 2000m 1710 AEDT
World Horse Racing Grand Handicap | 1100m 1750 AEDT

NB: All times are subject to change

Catch all the action on 10 and 10 Play from 1200 AEDT. Check the schedule here.

Digital Racebook

Everything you need to prepare for all four race days with easy access to form guide analysis and recent performances of every runner, race cards, race times, trainers, jockeys, the Flemington course map, and more.

Be sure to check out all the details on the Melbourne Cup Carnival Digital Racebook

Odds brought to you by TAB

TAB's Gerald Middleton and David Gately provide expert form analysis and odds ahead of each of the Melbourne Cup Carnival event days, giving you the edge on how to pick a winner and make the most out of your 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Odds videos will be available here closer to broadcast time.

Road To The Melbourne Cup Carnival brought to you by TAB

Join Michael Felgate, Michelle Payne, Glen Boss and David Gately as they delve into the Melbourne Cup Carnival's history, colour and examine the contenders for the 2023 race that stops the nation in this in-depth series.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play

