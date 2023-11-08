2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day

The final day of the 2023 featuring no fewer than three Group 1 features that showcase the stars of Australian turf over 1200m, 1600m and 2000m.

All races can be viewed on 10 and 10 Play.

Race Time Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy | 1600m 1240 AEDT Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3) | 2600m 1315 AEDT Always Welcome Stakes (Listed) | 1200m 1350 AEDT The Amanda Elliot (Listed) | 1400m 1430 AEDT TAB Matriarch Stakes (Group 2) | 2000m 1510 AEDT Darley Champions Sprint (Group 1) | 1200m 1550 AEDT Kennedy Champions Mile (Group 1) | 1600m 1630 AEDT TAB Champions Stakes (Group 1) | 2000m 1710 AEDT World Horse Racing Grand Handicap | 1100m 1750 AEDT

NB: All times are subject to change

Catch all the action on 10 and 10 Play from 1200 AEDT. Check the schedule here.

