Melbourne Cup Carnival: Unbelievable Moments

A Star is Born - legends all have to start somewhere - Stakes Day 2002
Tears of joy for the 100 to 1 long shot in the 2007 Emirates Stakes
Watch: Rebel Raider - Claire Lindop
The first Australian female jockey to win a Group 1 race and the first to ride in a Melbourne Cup
Miss Finland became Miss Universe for the Hayes family in the VRC Oaks in 2006
Better late than never for Merchant Navy in the 2017 Coolmore Stud Stakes
Brenton Avdulla standing up to be counted in the VRC Oaks in 2016
Follow the money with Kerry Packer in the 1998 Melbourne Cup