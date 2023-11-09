Melbourne Cup Carnival

Melbourne Cup Carnival: Unbelievable Moments

Some of the most Unbelievable Moments of Melbourne Cup Carnival history

Watch: Makybe Diva

A Star is Born - legends all have to start somewhere - Stakes Day 2002

Watch: Tears I Cry

Tears of joy for the 100 to 1 long shot in the 2007 Emirates Stakes

Watch: Rebel Raider - Claire Lindop

The first Australian female jockey to win a Group 1 race and the first to ride in a Melbourne Cup

Watch: Miss Finland

Miss Finland became Miss Universe for the Hayes family in the VRC Oaks in 2006

Watch: Merchant Navy

Better late than never for Merchant Navy in the 2017 Coolmore Stud Stakes

Watch: Lasqueti Spirit

Brenton Avdulla standing up to be counted in the VRC Oaks in 2016

Watch: Jezabeel

Follow the money with Kerry Packer in the 1998 Melbourne Cup

Watch: Gurner's Lane

Gurner's Lane - A Winning Villian in 1982

Wrap: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023

