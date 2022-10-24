Brittany Taylor – Horseback Reporter

Brittany Taylor comes from a background entrenched in racing with her grandparents and trainer father, Jim Taylor introducing her to horses when she was just a baby.

Brittany started working for her dad when she was 12 years old and still rides track work for him to this day.

She part-owned her first racehorse when she was just 18 and it was the best introduction to ownership she could have asked for. Thateldo won six of its first 13 starts and placed at the other seven.

Brittany is a presenter for the Sky Racing coverage in WA. You can hear Brittany on Triple M Perth’s, Dead Set Legends program airing Saturday mornings.

Brittany has held ambassador roles for TAB Touch and Perth Racing and is a current ambassador for Owners Only, promoting thoroughbred ownership.

Follow Brittany on Twitter @BrittTaylor12 and Instagram britt_taylor12