Coming up on 10

All the sport coming up on 10 play in July

July PreviewWinter Festival of Football
image-placeholder

Intriguing Matchups Confirmed as Clubs get set for Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds

The draw for the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup took place on Wednesday evening, with clubs from across the nation discovering which opponents they will face in Australia’s largest annual knockout competition.

image-placeholder

Sport in July

A massive month of sport is ahead on 10

image-placeholder

Sport in June: Wrap

There was plenty of football to whet the appetite as the Socceroos secured their passage to their fifth straight FIFA World Cup

image-placeholder

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Winter Festival of Football

All the biggest names in world football will be live on Network 10 and Paramount+ in July as we gear up for the Winter Festival of Football

image-placeholder

How To Watch The Winter Festival of Football

Watch all of The Winter Festival of Football live across Network 10 and Paramount+

image-placeholder

Watch Australia Cup 2022 Draw live and free on 10 play

Football fans across the country will be able to watch the Australia Cup Round of 32 Draw on Wednesday, June 29 at 1930 AEST live and free on 10 play

image-placeholder

Relive all the action from Portugal vs Matildas

Catch up with all of 10 play's highlights and extras from the CommBank Matildas’ clash against Portugal

image-placeholder

Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival Team Saddle Up For Spring Racing

Eddie McGuire Joins 10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival Coverage

About the Show

Get all your latest Sports updates on 10 Sport, the home of Football, Bellator MMA, The Melbourne Cup Carnival and Formula 1 plus more of your favourite sports.

All your latest football updates are live and free to watch on 10 Sport with extensive coverage of the Isuzu UTE A-League Mens, Liberty A-League Womens as well as the Socceroos and CommBank Matildas.

Feel free to explore 10 Sport’s fixtures library so you can see when and where your team is playing and don’t forget to you can also catch up with highlights from our jampacked football library.

Isuzu UTE A-League Mens Fixtures

Liberty A-League Womens Fixtures

Socceroos Fixtures

CommBank Matildas Fixtures

We also have you covered with all the latest Bellator MMA events and news with full events available on the Bellator homepage and all past events available live and free on 10 play.

2022 Bellator Events

Bellator Past Events Library

There is also the latest Formula 1 updates as well as race highlights from each and every race in the 2022 season along with exclusive interviews and extras.

10 play is where you want to be for all the latest news from the 2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix brought to you by Network 10's expert team.

There is also plenty of basketball action to catch up with on our Sunday Hoops as we show back-to-back NBL games live and free on 10 play.

Sunday Hoops Fixtures

10 Sport is also the place to be for all things regarding the Melbourne Cup Carnival with all the latest news and races available live and free on 10 play along with some exclusive extras that are sure to grab your attention.