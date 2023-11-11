Melbourne Cup Carnival

Results: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023

Results: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023

All the results from the 2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day

Race 1 Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy (1600m) at 12:40pm

  1. 9 Watadeel (7)
  2. 6 Von Hauke (NZ) (2)
  3. 10 Kind Gesture (GB) (4)
  4. 5 Farhh Flung (GB) (1)

Race 2 Resimax Group Always Welcome Stakes (1200m) at 1:15pm

  1. 4 General Beau (7)
  2. 5 Parisal (4)
  3. 2 It'sourtime (11)
  4. 1 Lombardo (6)

Race 3 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:50pm

  1. 6 Schwarz (2)
  2. 16 Modown (3)
  3. 12 Alsonso (12)
  4. 13 Eugenius (15)

Race 4 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at 2:30pm

  1. 9 Muramasa (8)
  2. 1 Ladies Man (NZ) (1)
  3. 2 Duke De Sessa (IRE) (2)
  4. 7 Regal Power (6)

Race 5 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 3:10pm

  1. 6 Deny Knowledge (IRE) (10)
  2. 13 Osmose (FR) (1)
  3. 2 Amokura (12)
  4. 8 Pearl Of Alsace (NZ) (8)

Race 6 Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) at 3:50pm

  1. 8 Imperatriz (8)
  2. 2 Buenos Noches (11)
  3. 7 In Secret (5)
  4. 9 Espiona (3)

Race 7 Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) at 4:30pm

  1. 7 Pride Of Jenni (3)
  2. 1 Mr Brightside (NZ) (2)
  3. 2 Alligator Blood (5)
  4. 6 Fangirl (7)

Race 8 TAB Champions Stakes (2000m) at 5:10pm

  1. 10 Atishu (NZ) (5)
  2. 9 Duais (3)
  3. 3 Young Werther (NZ) (6)
  4. 1 Zaaki (GB) (10)

Race 9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap (1100m) at 5:50pm

  1. 10 Rey Magnerio (3)
  2. 13 Mornington Glory (5)
  3. 12 Prairie Flower (7)
  4. 3 Lounge Bar Rubi (6)

Wrap: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023
