Results: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023

Race 1 Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy (1600m) at 12:40pm
- 9 Watadeel (7)
- 6 Von Hauke (NZ) (2)
- 10 Kind Gesture (GB) (4)
- 5 Farhh Flung (GB) (1)
Race 2 Resimax Group Always Welcome Stakes (1200m) at 1:15pm
- 4 General Beau (7)
- 5 Parisal (4)
- 2 It'sourtime (11)
- 1 Lombardo (6)
Race 3 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:50pm
- 6 Schwarz (2)
- 16 Modown (3)
- 12 Alsonso (12)
- 13 Eugenius (15)
Race 4 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m) at 2:30pm
- 9 Muramasa (8)
- 1 Ladies Man (NZ) (1)
- 2 Duke De Sessa (IRE) (2)
- 7 Regal Power (6)
Race 5 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 3:10pm
- 6 Deny Knowledge (IRE) (10)
- 13 Osmose (FR) (1)
- 2 Amokura (12)
- 8 Pearl Of Alsace (NZ) (8)
Race 6 Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) at 3:50pm
- 8 Imperatriz (8)
- 2 Buenos Noches (11)
- 7 In Secret (5)
- 9 Espiona (3)
Race 7 Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) at 4:30pm
- 7 Pride Of Jenni (3)
- 1 Mr Brightside (NZ) (2)
- 2 Alligator Blood (5)
- 6 Fangirl (7)
Race 8 TAB Champions Stakes (2000m) at 5:10pm
- 10 Atishu (NZ) (5)
- 9 Duais (3)
- 3 Young Werther (NZ) (6)
- 1 Zaaki (GB) (10)
Race 9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap (1100m) at 5:50pm
- 10 Rey Magnerio (3)
- 13 Mornington Glory (5)
- 12 Prairie Flower (7)
- 3 Lounge Bar Rubi (6)
