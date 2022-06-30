Sign in to watch this video
Have You Been Paying Attention? - S10 Ep. 8
Comedy
Air Date: Mon 4 Jul 2022
Expires: in 4 months
Have Celia Pacquola, Aaron Chen, Hayley Sproull, Felicity Ward, and Ed Kavalee been paying attention? Host Tom Gleisner and guest quizmaster Melissa Leong are about to find out.
About the Show
The TV Week Logie award-winning comedy quiz show, Have You Been Paying Attention? is back for its tenth season! The show that spins headlines into punchlines pits five well-known and well-informed news watchers against one another to see just how much they've been paying attention.
A fast and funny look at all things news over the past seven days, join host Tom Gleisner, regular contestants Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang plus the biggest names in comedy and entertainment, as we cover off the who, why, when and where of a busy week.