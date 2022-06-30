The TV Week Logie award-winning comedy quiz show, Have You Been Paying Attention? is back for its tenth season! The show that spins headlines into punchlines pits five well-known and well-informed news watchers against one another to see just how much they've been paying attention.

A fast and funny look at all things news over the past seven days, join host Tom Gleisner, regular contestants Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang plus the biggest names in comedy and entertainment, as we cover off the who, why, when and where of a busy week.