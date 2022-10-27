Melbourne Cup Carnival

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule

Check out the schedule for the 2022 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day. Watch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 Play!

Race Number Race Name Start Time (AEDT) Race Length (metres) Prize Money
1 NETWORK 10 CARBINE CLUB STAKES 12:20PM 1600 $500000.00
2 LEXUS ARCHER STAKES 1:00PM 2500 $300000.00
3 PARAMOUNT+ RISING FAST STAKES 1:40PM 1200 $200000.00
4 RACING AND SPORTS WAKEFUL STAKES 2:20PM 2000 $300000.00
5 TAB LINLITHGOW STAKES 3:00PM 1400 $500000.00
6 COOLMORE STUD STAKES 3:40PM 1200 $2000000.00
7 PENFOLDS VICTORIA DERBY 4:20PM 2500 $2000000.00
8 TAB EMPIRE ROSE STAKES 5:00PM 1600 $1000000.00
9 FURPHY SPRINT 5:40PM 1100 $200000.00

All You Need to Know: 2022 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

GIVIT + Melbourne Cup Carnival
GIVIT + Melbourne Cup Carnival

