Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Schedule

|Race Number
|Race Name
|Start Time (AEDT)
|Race Length (metres)
|Prize Money
|1
|NETWORK 10 CARBINE CLUB STAKES
|12:20PM
|1600
|$500000.00
|2
|LEXUS ARCHER STAKES
|1:00PM
|2500
|$300000.00
|3
|PARAMOUNT+ RISING FAST STAKES
|1:40PM
|1200
|$200000.00
|4
|RACING AND SPORTS WAKEFUL STAKES
|2:20PM
|2000
|$300000.00
|5
|TAB LINLITHGOW STAKES
|3:00PM
|1400
|$500000.00
|6
|COOLMORE STUD STAKES
|3:40PM
|1200
|$2000000.00
|7
|PENFOLDS VICTORIA DERBY
|4:20PM
|2500
|$2000000.00
|8
|TAB EMPIRE ROSE STAKES
|5:00PM
|1600
|$1000000.00
|9
|FURPHY SPRINT
|5:40PM
|1100
|$200000.00
All You Need to Know: 2022 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day