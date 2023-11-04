Melbourne Cup Carnival

Wrap: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Commences

Punters returned to Flemington for the opening day of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.

Racegoers were treated with fine conditions and some incredible racing feats as they farewelled legendary jockey, Damien Oliver.

The feature race of the day, the Penfolds Victoria Derby, was the one to watch with a heightened air of excitement in the lead up to the infamous race 7.

Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Relive all the best moments from the 2023 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day below.

Penfolds Victoria Derby: Race 7

Race 7 Presentation: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Race Days

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day
