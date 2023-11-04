Wrap: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Punters returned to Flemington for the opening day of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.
Racegoers were treated with fine conditions and some incredible racing feats as they farewelled legendary jockey, Damien Oliver.
The feature race of the day, the Penfolds Victoria Derby, was the one to watch with a heightened air of excitement in the lead up to the infamous race 7.
Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023
Relive all the best moments from the 2023 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day below.
Penfolds Victoria Derby: Race 7
Race 7 Presentation: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day
2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival: Race Days
- Lexus Melbourne Cup Day | Tuesday 7 November, 2023
- Kennedy Oaks Day | Thursday 9 November, 2023
- TAB Champions Stakes Day | Saturday 11 November, 2023