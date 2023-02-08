In a massive coup for football fans, 10 Play will exclusively bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Roshn Saudi League matches each week live and free to viewers in Australia.

Widely considered as one of the best footballers of all time, Ronaldo recently joined club Al Nassr taking the reigns as Captain this season, as the team looks to take out the Roshn Saudi League Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s resume is unrivalled, multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, La Liga titles, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), FIFA World Player of the Year in 2008, almost 200 appearances for his country Portugal including five FIFA World Cups where he has scored at each tournament, plus a remarkable 118 international goals and counting, Ronaldo is undoubtedly a global star.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo is one of the most recognisable athletes with many international sponsors and boasting over 545 million followers on Instagram.

Each round, viewers will be treated to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr match plus a Roshn Saudi League match of the round, live and free on 10 Play.

Roshn Saudi League highlights packages and a weekly Magazine Show will also be available via 10 Play.

2022/23 Roshn Saudi League Fixtures