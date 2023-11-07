Wrap: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Melbourne Cup Carnival

All the action from Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

A spectacular day out at the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup was met with equally incredible action on the racecourse with all 10 races delivering in the entertainment factor.

It all culminated in a Lexus Melbourne Cup race to remember with an incredible feat managed by the winning horse as well its jockey who added a second Melbourne Cup trophy to his cabinet

Relive all the action from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day below, with all the races available on demand. Plus, catch up with our results article.

Watch all the races from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Watch the BIG race:

Trophy Presentation

Fashions on the Field

Seven more categories were presented today and the Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award was presented.

Find out what events are still yet to come on the 10 Play 2023 Fashions on the Field Stream schedule and if you've missed any, the videos are here to watch On Demand.

Musical Performances

It was a sensational day of musical talent. Relive the excitement here:

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Delta Goodrem performs before Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Find out what's still to come as we look forward to the Kennedy Oaks and TAB Champions Stakes Day later this week.

