Wrap: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

A spectacular day out at the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup was met with equally incredible action on the racecourse with all 10 races delivering in the entertainment factor.
It all culminated in a Lexus Melbourne Cup race to remember with an incredible feat managed by the winning horse as well its jockey who added a second Melbourne Cup trophy to his cabinet
2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
Guide to the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play
Relive all the action from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day below, with all the races available on demand. Plus, catch up with our results article.
Watch all the races from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023
Watch the BIG race:
Trophy Presentation
Fashions on the Field
Seven more categories were presented today and the Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award was presented.
Find out what events are still yet to come on the 10 Play 2023 Fashions on the Field Stream schedule and if you've missed any, the videos are here to watch On Demand.
Musical Performances
It was a sensational day of musical talent. Relive the excitement here:
- Watch: Delta Goodrem "Born To Try"
- Watch: Jon Stevens "Reach Out"
- Watch: Natalie Imbruglia "National Anthem"
Find out what's still to come as we look forward to the Kennedy Oaks and TAB Champions Stakes Day later this week.
- Kennedy Oaks Day | Thursday 9 November, 2023
- TAB Champions Stakes Day | Saturday 11 November, 2023