Taskmaster First Look
Comedy
Expires: in 8 days
Who will sink and who will swim when these top comedic minds take on the Taskmaster? Find out 7.30 Thursday February 2 on 10 and 10 Play
Season 1
About the Show
Each week, tough-love Taskmaster, Tom Gleeson, and his trusty sidekick Tom Cashman, set Julia Morris, Luke McGregor, Jimmy Rees, Nina Oyama and Danielle Walker a series of challenges, each more mind-bending and head-scratching than the last. Who will master the tasks?