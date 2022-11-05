Melbourne Cup Carnival

Zaaki Wins The 2022 TAB Champions Stakes

Jamie Kah rode the perfect race

The TAB Champions Stakes, race 8, was the third Group 1 $3 million race of a huge Stakes Day.

Anamoe with James McDonald and I’m Thunderstruck with Mark Zahra went in as the favourites.

Zaaki got a great start and secured the early lead.

Maximal, Elliptical and Hinged made up the rest of the leading pack.

Zaaki and Jamie Kah controlled the race the whole way and kept extending their lead.

A late charge by Mo'unga and Hezashocka was the closest the race got.

The Annabel Neasham trained Zaaki claimed back-to-back wins in the TAB Champions Stakes.

TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022
All the action from the last day of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
All the results from the 2022 TAB Champions Stakes Day
Check out the schedule for the 2022 TAB Champions Stakes Day.
All the action from Ladies Day at Flemington
Anthony Cummings joins his family dynasty of the Oaks