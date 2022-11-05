Zaaki Wins The 2022 TAB Champions Stakes

The TAB Champions Stakes, race 8, was the third Group 1 $3 million race of a huge Stakes Day.

Anamoe with James McDonald and I’m Thunderstruck with Mark Zahra went in as the favourites.

Zaaki got a great start and secured the early lead.

Maximal, Elliptical and Hinged made up the rest of the leading pack.

Zaaki and Jamie Kah controlled the race the whole way and kept extending their lead.

A late charge by Mo'unga and Hezashocka was the closest the race got.

The Annabel Neasham trained Zaaki claimed back-to-back wins in the TAB Champions Stakes.

