Melbourne Cup Track Records

Check out all the track records from the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Playing host to 14 Group 1 races each year, Flemington attracts champion racehorses across all distances. The racecourse has been the setting for record-breaking wins by legendary thoroughbreds including Black Caviar and Makybe Diva, which remain track records to this day.

Distance (m) Time Date Horse
1000 0-55.42 16 Feb 2013 Black Caviar
1100 1-02.15 2 Mar 2013 Loveyamadly
1200 1-07.16 1 Jan 2001 Iglesia
1400 1-20.60 12 Dec 1992 Lovey
1600 1-33.49 9 Nov 2002 Scenic Peak
1700 1-40.83 16 Feb 2013 Niconoise
1800 1-47.05 2 Nov 1999 Depeche Mode
2000 1-58.73 12 Mar 2005 Makybe Diva
2500 2-33.00 7 Nov 1992 Kawtuban
2600 2-41.00 2 Oct 1965 Jovial Knight
2800 2-52.40 6 Nov 2012 Verdant (GB)
3200 3-16.30 6 Nov 1990 Kingston Rule (USA)

Source: Victoria Racing Club

Melbourne Cup Moments in Time
In 2022, a number of significant Melbourne Cup moments celebrate anniversaries. Damien Oliver’s emotional win on Media Puzzle in 2002 and John Letts’ incredible victory on Piping Lane in 1972 are two of them.
