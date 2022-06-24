Melbourne Cup Track Records

Playing host to 14 Group 1 races each year, Flemington attracts champion racehorses across all distances. The racecourse has been the setting for record-breaking wins by legendary thoroughbreds including Black Caviar and Makybe Diva, which remain track records to this day.
|Distance (m)
|Time
|Date
|Horse
|1000
|0-55.42
|16 Feb 2013
|Black Caviar
|1100
|1-02.15
|2 Mar 2013
|Loveyamadly
|1200
|1-07.16
|1 Jan 2001
|Iglesia
|1400
|1-20.60
|12 Dec 1992
|Lovey
|1600
|1-33.49
|9 Nov 2002
|Scenic Peak
|1700
|1-40.83
|16 Feb 2013
|Niconoise
|1800
|1-47.05
|2 Nov 1999
|Depeche Mode
|2000
|1-58.73
|12 Mar 2005
|Makybe Diva
|2500
|2-33.00
|7 Nov 1992
|Kawtuban
|2600
|2-41.00
|2 Oct 1965
|Jovial Knight
|2800
|2-52.40
|6 Nov 2012
|Verdant (GB)
|3200
|3-16.30
|6 Nov 1990
|Kingston Rule (USA)
