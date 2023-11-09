Wrap: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

We were witness to plenty of heart-stopping moments on the racecourse as we lapped up the 2023 Kennedy Oaks Day at Flemington.

From racing to fashion, we have you covered with all the best and memorable moments from the Kennedy Oaks Day available to catch up with on 10 Play.

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Race

Watch: Kennedy Oaks Trophy Presentation

Results: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

Watch all the races from the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Guide to the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Plus, if you missed any of the action from the Penfolds Victoria Derby and Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, you can head to our wrap article below with all the important content to keep you entertained.

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023 Wrap

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.