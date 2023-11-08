Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion
Watch 2023 Fashions on the FieldMelbourne Cup Carnival
Fashion Of The 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Fashion is synonymous with the Melbourne Cup Carnival

2023 Fashions on the Field

Melbourne Cup Day is all about bright colours, and this year's attending fashionistas did not disappoint. There was a host of iconic fashion moments including some standouts from Australian Singer Delta Goodrem, Australian Model Olivia Molly Rogers and South Sudanese-Australian Model Adut Akech.

Look back on all the categories from the day:

 Event
Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited Watch Now
Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
Best Dressed: Daily Final Watch Now
Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Preliminaries Watch Now
 Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Final Watch Now
Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
Best Suited: Daily Final Watch Now

More fashion LIVE from the 2023 TAB Champions Stake Day on the 10 Play Fashion on the Field Stream. Check the schedule here.

A host of celebrities attended the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, including Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer who are the nieces of the late Princess Diana.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Fashions on the Field History

