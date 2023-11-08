Fashion Of The 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

2023 Fashions on the Field

Melbourne Cup Day is all about bright colours, and this year's attending fashionistas did not disappoint. There was a host of iconic fashion moments including some standouts from Australian Singer Delta Goodrem, Australian Model Olivia Molly Rogers and South Sudanese-Australian Model Adut Akech.

Look back on all the categories from the day:

A host of celebrities attended the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, including Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer who are the nieces of the late Princess Diana.

Previous Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Delta Goodrem poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 1 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Georgina Burke poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 2 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Crystal Kimber poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 3 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Aaron Mitchell poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 4 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 5 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Amy Pejkovic and David Zaharakis pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 6 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Damien Broderick poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 7 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Rob Mills poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 8 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Kate Waterhouse poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 9 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Brihony Dawson poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 10 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Crystal Kimber poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 11 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Dom Bagnato poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 12 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Sharon Corr, Jim Corr and Andrea Corr of The Corrs pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 13 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Samantha Jade poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 14 / 15 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Brodie Ryan poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 15 / 15 Next Previous Next

Previous Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Paris Bishop poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 1 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Mia Fevola pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 2 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Brit Selwoodposes for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 3 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 4 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Adut Akech poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 5 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Peter Helliar poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 6 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Olivia Molly Rogers poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 7 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Heloise Pratt and John Stevens pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 8 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Olympia Valance poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 9 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Samuel Elkhier and Adut Akech pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 10 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Olivia Molly Rogers poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 11 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Crystal Kimber poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 12 / 13 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Delta Goodrem poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 13 / 13 Next Previous Next

Previous Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Josh Daicos and Annalise Dalins pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 1 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Bass Miller and Mia Fevola pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 2 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Emma Freedman poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 3 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Jessie Murphy poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 4 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Tim Kano poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 5 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Terry Biviano poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 6 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Tom Bellchambers and Olympia Valance pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 7 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Samuel Elkhier and Adut Akech pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 8 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Melissa Leong poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 9 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Victoria Latu and Jane Scandizzo pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 10 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Theo Kokkinakis poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 11 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Anna McEvoy and Michael Staples pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 12 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Jane Scandizzo and Joey Scandizzo pose for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 13 / 14 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Hannah Dal Sasso poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 14 / 14 Next Previous Next

Previous Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers watch onduring Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 1 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Contestants in the fashion on the field competition parade for judges and audience during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) 2 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers watch on during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 3 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers arrive during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 4 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers arrive during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 5 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers arrive during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images) 6 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers arrive during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images) 7 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Jockey Zac Purton is seen arriving with wife Nicole Purton during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) 8 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: VRC members arrive ahead of the Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) 9 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers pose for photos in the Park precinct during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) 10 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers pose for photos in the Park precinct during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) 11 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers pose for photos in the Park precinct during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) 12 / 21 Share 13 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: A group of racegoers seek shade from the sun during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) 14 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers pose for a photo during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 15 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 16 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Connections of Without A Fight (IRE) celebrate after winning the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 17 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Connections and members watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 18 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers pose for a photo ahead of the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 19 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Racegoers arrive during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images) 20 / 21 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: A racegoer poses during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images) 21 / 21 Next Previous Next

Previous Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: ARIA award winner and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Delta Goodrem performs before Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) 1 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Michelle Payne is seen during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) 2 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Brihony Dawson poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 3 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Natalie Imbruglia sings the national anthem during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) 4 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Rob Mills poses for a photo during 2023 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images) 5 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne delivers the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy to VRC Chairman Neil Wilson before Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) 6 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Damian Oliver poses during the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Launch at Flemington Racecourse on October 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage) 7 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Demi Brereton poses during the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Launch at Flemington Racecourse on October 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage) 8 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Krystal Kimber poses during the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Launch at Flemington Racecourse on October 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage) 9 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Michelle Payne poses during the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Launch at Flemington Racecourse on October 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage) 10 / 11 Share MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Michelle Payne arrives with the Melbourne Cup during the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Launch at Flemington Racecourse on October 30, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage) 11 / 11 Next Previous Next

Fashions on the Field History