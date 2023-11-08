Fashion Of The 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

2023 Fashions on the Field
Melbourne Cup Day is all about bright colours, and this year's attending fashionistas did not disappoint. There was a host of iconic fashion moments including some standouts from Australian Singer Delta Goodrem, Australian Model Olivia Molly Rogers and South Sudanese-Australian Model Adut Akech.
Look back on all the categories from the day:
|Event
|Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited
|Watch Now
|Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries
|Watch Now
|Best Dressed: Daily Final
|Watch Now
|Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Preliminaries
|Watch Now
|Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Final
|Watch Now
|Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries
|Watch Now
|Best Suited: Daily Final
|Watch Now
More fashion LIVE from the 2023 TAB Champions Stake Day on the 10 Play Fashion on the Field Stream. Check the schedule here.
A host of celebrities attended the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, including Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer who are the nieces of the late Princess Diana.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne delivers the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy to VRC Chairman Neil Wilson before Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)