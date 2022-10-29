Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Race 1 Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at 12:20pm
- 11 Perfect Thought (9)
- 6 Elkington Road (11)
- 4 The Fortunate Teller (12)
- 8 Watadeel (10)
Race 2 Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m) at 1:00pm
- 8 Surefire (7)
- 9 Serpentine (10)
- 4 Crystal Pegasus (3)
- 5 Warning (9)
Race 3 Paramount+ Rising Fast Stakes (1200m) at 1:40pm
- 9 Argentia (7)
- 8 Triple Missile (12)
- 1 The Astrologist (2)
- 2 Beau Rossa (5)
Race 4 Racing and Sports Wakeful Stakes (2000m) at 2:20pm
- 6 Zennzella (14)
- 2 Pavitra (2)
- 8 As Time Goes By (1)
- 10 Queen Air (7)
Race 5 TAB Linlithgow Stakes (1400m) at 3:00pm
- 8 Old Flame (2)
- 14 Poland (15)
- 6 Ironclad (10)
- 9 Wild Planet (5)
Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at 3:40pm
- 15 In Secret (9)
- 17 C’est Magique (11)
- 6 Buenos Noches (15)
- 4 Lofty Strike (5)
Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) at 4:20pm
- 7 Manzoice (8)
- 1 Sharp ‘n’ Smart (3)
- 17 Aberfeldie (2)
- 4 Mr Maestro (17)
Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at 5:00pm
- 1 Icebath (5)
- 6 Mirra Vision (18)
- 5 Excelida (6)
- 14 La Crique (10)
Race 9 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at 5:40pm
- 2 Asfoora (2)
- 16 Veranskova (9)
- 15 Sneaky Paige (5)
- 3 Zapateo (17)
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.