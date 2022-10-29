Melbourne Cup Carnival

Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

All the results from the opening day of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Race 1 Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at 12:20pm

  1. 11 Perfect Thought (9)
  2. 6 Elkington Road (11)
  3. 4 The Fortunate Teller (12)
  4. 8 Watadeel (10)

Race 2 Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m) at 1:00pm

  1. 8 Surefire (7)
  2. 9 Serpentine (10)
  3. 4 Crystal Pegasus (3)
  4. 5 Warning (9)

Race 3 Paramount+ Rising Fast Stakes (1200m) at 1:40pm

  1. 9 Argentia (7)
  2. 8 Triple Missile (12)
  3. 1 The Astrologist (2)
  4. 2 Beau Rossa (5)

Race 4 Racing and Sports Wakeful Stakes (2000m) at 2:20pm

  1. 6 Zennzella (14)
  2. 2 Pavitra (2)
  3. 8 As Time Goes By (1)
  4. 10 Queen Air (7)

Race 5 TAB Linlithgow Stakes (1400m) at 3:00pm

  1. 8 Old Flame (2)
  2. 14 Poland (15)
  3. 6 Ironclad (10)
  4. 9 Wild Planet (5)

Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at 3:40pm

  1. 15 In Secret (9)
  2. 17 C’est Magique (11)
  3. 6 Buenos Noches (15)
  4. 4 Lofty Strike (5)

Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) at 4:20pm

  1. 7 Manzoice (8)
  2. 1 Sharp ‘n’ Smart (3)
  3. 17 Aberfeldie (2)
  4. 4 Mr Maestro (17)

Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at 5:00pm

  1. 1 Icebath (5)
  2. 6 Mirra Vision (18)
  3. 5 Excelida (6)
  4. 14 La Crique (10)

Race 9 Furphy Sprint (1100m) at 5:40pm

  1. 2 Asfoora (2)
  2. 16 Veranskova (9)
  3. 15 Sneaky Paige (5)
  4. 3 Zapateo (17)

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

