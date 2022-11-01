Gold Trip Wins The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup

The stage was set for the race that stops the nation. Punters were back at Flemington.

Typical Melbourne weather provided sunshine and rain in the lead up to the race that stops the nation on the first Tuesday of November at 3:00 pm.

After the barriers opened the pack remained tight for the first 1000m.

Serpentine took the lead for the second 1000m before falling away.

Knights Order and Smokin' Romans then exchanged the lead before the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained Gold Trip came to the front and stayed there until the finish line.

Jockey Mark Zahra held off a late challenge from Emissary.

High Emocean charged through to secure third place.

It was a magnificent day at the races for Australia.

