Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

All the results from the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Race 1 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) at 10:45am

  1. 2 Krakarib (1)
  2. 6 Little Brose (5)
  3. 9 Awestruck (4)
  4. 5 Hellish (6)

Race 2 The Macca’s Run (2800m) at 11:20am

  1. 7 White Marlin (15)
  2. 12 Protection Money (2)
  3. 9 Caboche (5)
  4. 6 Pappalino (8)

Race 3 Resimax Group Subzero Handicap (1400m) at 12:00pm

  1. 1 Love Tap (6)
  2. 9 Kooled (12)
  3. 5 Struck By (2)
  4. 7 Cormorant (8)

Race 4 TAB Trophy (1800m) at 12:40pm

  1. 9 High Approach (9)
  2. 5 Lindermann (4)
  3. 4 Dream Hour (8)
  4. 3 Dashing (10)

Race 5 The Schweppervescence Plate (1000m) at 1:20am

  1. 7 Renosu (17)
  2. 17 Kin (6)
  3. 6 Boldinho (16)
  4. 1 Crosswinds (18)

Race 6 Furphy Plate (1800m) at 1:55am

  1. 5 Bartholomeu Dias (11)
  2. 1 Just Folk (12)
  3. 13 Lord Vladivostock (4)
  4. 15 Dynasties (5)

Race 7 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) at 3:00pm

  1. 1 Gold Trip (14)
  2. 17 Emissary (3)
  3. 22 High Emocean (8)
  4. 8 Deauville Legend (9)

Race 8 In Memory Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2 (1400m) at 3:50pm

  1. 13 Detonator Jack (7)
  2. 5 Nugget (3)
  3. 10 Munhamek (4)
  4. 9 He’s Our Bonneval (12)

Race 9 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at 4:35pm

  1. 17 Larkspur Run (14)
  2. 3 Literary Magnate (13)
  3. 7 Mac ‘N’ Cheese (2)
  4. 15 Adele Amour (7)

Race 10 MSS Security Sprint (1200m) at 5:15pm

  1. 16 Vespertine (15)
  2. 5 Shelby Sixtysix (4)
  3. 15 Crestani (9)
  4. 10 Nicolini Vito (11)

2022 Kennedy Oaks Day Schedule
2022 Kennedy Oaks Day Schedule

