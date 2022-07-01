Charmed

Charmed - S3 Ep. 7
PG | Drama

Air Date: Fri 1 Jul 2022
Expires: in 24 days

The Charmed Ones take on the Tomb of Chaos while navigating even greater challenges in their professional lives.

Season 3

About the Show

This fierce reboot of the original series centres on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.