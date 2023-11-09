Melbourne Cup Carnival

Results: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

All the results from the 2023 Kennedy Oaks Day

Race 1 Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m) at 12:40pm

  1. 4 Karavas (6)
  2. 7 Eneeza (1)
  3. 3 Arabian Summer (9)
  4. 9 Tessa's Choice (8)

Race 2 TCL Trophy (1700m) at 1:15pm

  1. 8 Precious Charm (1)
  2. 3 Fancify (NZ) (2)
  3. 4 Brazen Lady (3)
  4. 2 Fearless Writer (5)

Race 3 Good Friday Appeal Trophy (2000m) at 1:50pm

  1. 5 Little Mix (10)
  2. 19 Rebadge (GB) (19)
  3. 18 Fire Glo Too (15)
  4. 3 Hennessy Lad (NZ) (11)

Race 4 Inglis Bracelet (1600m) at 2:30pm

  1. 2 Foxy Frida (5)
  2. 4 Matron Bullwinkel (7)
  3. 3 Chandon Burj (11)
  4. 8 Yankee Hussel (9)

Race 5 G.H. Mumm Century Stakes (1000m) at 3:10pm

  1. 10 Najem Suhail (9)
  2. 1 Spacewalk (8)
  3. 5 Halvorsen (7)
  4. 6 Generation (2)

Race 6 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m) at 3:50pm

  1. 10 Picaroon (12)
  2. 2 Euphoric (8)
  3. 12 Lady Jones (3)
  4. 11 Soaring Eagle (11)

Race 7 The Bachelors Red Roses Stakes (1100m) at 4:30pm

  1. 4 Mumbai Muse (19)
  2. 3 Saltaire (5)
  3. 5 Appin Girl (14)
  4. 14 Aviatress (13)

Race 8 Kennedy Oaks (2500m) at 5:10pm

  1. 2 Zardozi (6)
  2. 8 Aethelflaed (12)
  3. 7 Basilinna (NZ) (2)
  4. 3 Amazonian Lass (13)

Race 9 Cirka Trophy (1800m) at 5:50 pm

  1. 8 Holymanz (NZ) (8)
  2. 4 Gregolimo (FR) (6)
  3. 10 Vasmee (10)
  4. 12 Glentaneous (IRE) (11)

