Results: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

Race 1 Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m) at 12:40pm
- 4 Karavas (6)
- 7 Eneeza (1)
- 3 Arabian Summer (9)
- 9 Tessa's Choice (8)
Race 2 TCL Trophy (1700m) at 1:15pm
- 8 Precious Charm (1)
- 3 Fancify (NZ) (2)
- 4 Brazen Lady (3)
- 2 Fearless Writer (5)
Race 3 Good Friday Appeal Trophy (2000m) at 1:50pm
- 5 Little Mix (10)
- 19 Rebadge (GB) (19)
- 18 Fire Glo Too (15)
- 3 Hennessy Lad (NZ) (11)
Race 4 Inglis Bracelet (1600m) at 2:30pm
- 2 Foxy Frida (5)
- 4 Matron Bullwinkel (7)
- 3 Chandon Burj (11)
- 8 Yankee Hussel (9)
Race 5 G.H. Mumm Century Stakes (1000m) at 3:10pm
- 10 Najem Suhail (9)
- 1 Spacewalk (8)
- 5 Halvorsen (7)
- 6 Generation (2)
Race 6 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m) at 3:50pm
- 10 Picaroon (12)
- 2 Euphoric (8)
- 12 Lady Jones (3)
- 11 Soaring Eagle (11)
Race 7 The Bachelors Red Roses Stakes (1100m) at 4:30pm
- 4 Mumbai Muse (19)
- 3 Saltaire (5)
- 5 Appin Girl (14)
- 14 Aviatress (13)
Race 8 Kennedy Oaks (2500m) at 5:10pm
- 2 Zardozi (6)
- 8 Aethelflaed (12)
- 7 Basilinna (NZ) (2)
- 3 Amazonian Lass (13)
Race 9 Cirka Trophy (1800m) at 5:50 pm
- 8 Holymanz (NZ) (8)
- 4 Gregolimo (FR) (6)
- 10 Vasmee (10)
- 12 Glentaneous (IRE) (11)
Watch all the races from the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival