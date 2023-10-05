Prize Packages for 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field Global Competition

The globally renowned style event has become a cornerstone of Australia’s premiere social and sporting fixture, the Melbourne Cup Carnival since its inception in 1962.

For the first time, the competition welcomes entries from across the world as it expands to include racing and fashion followers everywhere.

The generous prize packages for the 2023 Awards are set to bring even more interest and enthusiasm to the competition’s four major categories.

The Best Dressed and Best Suited Awards will each boast over $121,000 in prizes, with overall winners receiving $45,000 in cash, along with fantastic prizes from VRC sponsors.

This year, a lucky finalist in the new international category for each Award will be flown into Flemington for an incredible Cup Week experience. They will compete in the live final on Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 9 November, when the major prize winners will be announced.

In the popular new Emerging Designer category, launched in 2005, the talented winner will be recognised with a trip of a lifetime to Paris. To further their fashion career, they will attend Paris Fashion Week for the Zimmermann show as a guest of Vogue Australia, valued at over $60,000. The Award will be presented on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Saturday 4 November.

Finally, the major winner of the Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award will win a prize package valued at over $50,000, including $5,000 in cash. They will receive a VIP invitation to walk the red carpet at December’s exclusive National Gallery of Victoria Gala and be featured in an article on vogue.com.au.

The winning entry will be proudly included in the National Gallery of Victoria Fashion and Textile archive. The recipient will be announced on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday 7 November.

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said the Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field prize packages supports the competition’s prestige and impact with an international audience.

“With the new global reach of Melbourne Cup Fashions on the Field in 2023, we are pleased to bolster this storied celebration of style further with this compelling prize pool valued at over $350,000.”

Digital entries to the 2023 competition are closing soon, at 5pm on October 5. Prospective entrants wishing to share in this amazing suite of prizes should visit Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field

Racegoers who attend Flemington across the first three days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival can enter the competition in person at a dedicated on-course registration site within The Park precinct, with overall winners to be announced live in the afternoon of Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 9 November.

The live at track component allows at track racing enthusiasts to enter on their chosen day and enjoy the incredible fashion spectacle that the competition delivers.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival commences with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 4 November, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday 7 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 9 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 11 November.

Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival live and free on Network 10.