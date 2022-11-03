Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Oaks Day started off with James McDonald back in the winner’s circle by taking out race 1 the TCL TV Stakes (1700m). On the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained Matron Bullwinkel, James found a gap and squeezed through to grab the win at the last.

Next up was the Darley Ottawa Stakes (1000m) where Damian Lane guided the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr trained Charm Stone to victory.

James McDonald secured his second win of the day in race 3 Inglis Bracelet (1600m) on the Chris Waller trained Roots.

Race 4 Off The Track Desirable Stakes (1400m) saw Hugh Bowman get his first win of the Carnival with a flying finish on the Kris Lees trained Razeta.

Blaike McDougall shone in race 5 in the Cirka Trophy (1800m) steering the John Moloney trained Carlisle to good win.

The 1000m sprint down the straight was next with race 6 G.H. Mumm Century Stakes. Joshua Parr rode Joyful Fortune to the win for trainer Mark Newnham.

Race 7 was the Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final (1600m). Toregene won the $500,000.00 prize with Dean Yendall riding the Matt Williams trained horse.

The main race of the day was next with the $1 million race 8 Kennedy Oaks (2500m). Anthony Cummings finally joined his famous family in winning the Oaks with She’s Extreme with jockey Tommy Berry. His grandfather, father Bart and son James having all previously won this famous race.

The last race was the race 9 10 News First Red Roses Stakes (1100m).

James McDonald won the last race of the day bringing his total to three wins for the day and seven wins for the carnival to date. McDonald brought the Richard & Chantelle Jolly trained Aitch Two Oh home for the win.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.