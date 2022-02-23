Latest
The tip-off for the 2022/2023 Hungry Jack’s NBL Season has been announced, and from Sunday, 2 October fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play.
From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.
Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2022/2023 championship.
Start warming up for Sunday Hoops NBL every Sunday from Sunday, 2 October LIVE and free on 10 Play On Demand.
Find the 2022/23 Hungry Jack’s NBL Sunday Hoops Fixtures here
Learn more about how to watch Hungry Jack's NBL Sunday Hoops on 10 Play