The Lexus Melbourne Cup visits Broome

The enduring allure of the Lexus Melbourne Cup is a unifying force, bridging urban and regional communities alike. The Cup Tour's latest stop, Broome, has a magic that is undeniable. The contrast between the azure waters and the red earth creates a stunning spectacle, coupled with the pearl farms and the camels on Cable Beach.
The passion for racing in this region is evident at the iconic Kimberley Cup, where the Lexus Melbourne Cup elicited a sense of wonder and excitement. It was also a symbol of the shared dream, especially for the local jockeys who saw the trophy as a reflection of the ambition and dedication that underpins their journey. LMCT ambassador and dual Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jim Cassidy accompanied the trophy to this stunning corner of Australia, in a role he describes as an 'honour'.
