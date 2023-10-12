The Lexus Melbourne Cup visits Broome

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and 10 Play

The passion for racing in this region is evident at the iconic Kimberley Cup, where the Lexus Melbourne Cup elicited a sense of wonder and excitement. It was also a symbol of the shared dream, especially for the local jockeys who saw the trophy as a reflection of the ambition and dedication that underpins their journey. LMCT ambassador and dual Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jim Cassidy accompanied the trophy to this stunning corner of Australia, in a role he describes as an 'honour'.