The Lexus Melbourne Cup visits Broome

The Lexus Melbourne Cup visits Broome

The Lexus Melbourne Cup made its way to Broome ahead of the 2023 carnival

The enduring allure of the Lexus Melbourne Cup is a unifying force, bridging urban and regional communities alike. The Cup Tour's latest stop, Broome, has a magic that is undeniable. The contrast between the azure waters and the red earth creates a stunning spectacle, coupled with the pearl farms and the camels on Cable Beach.

The passion for racing in this region is evident at the iconic Kimberley Cup, where the Lexus Melbourne Cup elicited a sense of wonder and excitement. It was also a symbol of the shared dream, especially for the local jockeys who saw the trophy as a reflection of the ambition and dedication that underpins their journey. LMCT ambassador and dual Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jim Cassidy accompanied the trophy to this stunning corner of Australia, in a role he describes as an 'honour'.
Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand
Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand

Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand

Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand

The iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy has continued its global tour, venturing across the Tasman Sea this week to visit Auckland and Cambridge in New Zealand
Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Sometimes it can just be down to plain old luck that you pick a winner but there are some tried and trusted methods which may prove handy come race day.
The Melbourne Cup Carnival Returns For 2023

The Melbourne Cup Carnival Returns For 2023

The countdown is on until the gates open on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day to kick off the magical 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival
James McDonald Saddles Up For The Lexus Melbourne Cup Hour On 10 And 10 Play

James McDonald Saddles Up For The Lexus Melbourne Cup Hour On 10 And 10 Play

Champion Jockey To Join The 10 Broadcast Team For The Lexus Melbourne Cup.
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday

Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play