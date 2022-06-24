Melbourne Cup Track Attendance

The Melbourne Cup Carnival attracts huge crowds each year. It continues to be recognised as the highlight of the Australian racing calendar, and draws attendees from across Melbourne, Victoria, Australia and internationally.

Melbourne Cup Day was always the most popular race of the year until a new trend emerged in 2001, when both Derby Day and Oaks Day attendances surpassed Melbourne Cup Day as the popularity of the Melbourne Cup Carnival exploded.

When Makybe Diva won the first of her three Melbourne Cups in 2003 the official attendance was a record 122,736, which was only surpassed by the Derby Day crowd of 129,089 in 2006.

In 2007, the VRC introduced a new ticketing strategy which would cap attendance figures at 120,000 to avoid overcrowding.

Year Derby Cup Oaks Stakes Total 2021 5,000* 10,000* 10,000* 10,000* 35,000* 2020 0** 0** 0** 0** 0** 2019 80,214 81,408 57,296 57,268 276,186 2018 91,194 83,471 61,355 67,567 303,587 2017 87,526 90,536 63,673 68,873 310,608 2016 90,136 97,479 60,888 70,351 318,854 2015 85,943 101,015 57,560 68,711 313,229 2014 90,244 100,794 64,430 70,051 325,519 2013 95,223 104,169 66,757 65,047 331,196 2012 98,823 106,162 71,825 74,546 351,356 2011 92,336 105,979 71,659 85,112 355,086 2010 90,361 110,223 75,088 77,506 353,178 2009 108,178 102,161 80,112 78,478 368,929 2008 117,776 107,280 89,338 81,652 396,046 2007 115,705 102,411 95,230 84,067 397,413 2006 129,089 106,691 104,131 78,158 418,069 2005 115,660 106,479 100,263 61,382 383,784 2004 115,542 98,161 110,677 45,734 370,114 2003 97,059 122,736 101,179 55,793 376,767 2002 101,898 102,533 103,269 47,593 355,293 2001 93,029 92,477 101,201 42,760 329,467 2000 92,581 121,015 96,406 42,311 352,313 1999 76,514 104,028 83,870 31,728 296,140 1998 75,805 100,607 77,301 31,249 284,962 1997 64,528 94,143 75,482 26,357 260,510 1996 64,099 90,149 67,086 25,736 247,070 1995 60,404 74,843 62,388 25,318 222,953 1994 54,467 81,650 50,176 22,624 208,917 1993 49,029 74,766 46,744 22,162 192,701 1992 45,729 86,206 50,925 21,495 204,355 1991 46,781 94,632 54,023 22,587 218,023 1990 47,497 92,536 50,196 21,414 211,643 1989 47,226 96,722 51,673 23,712 219,333 1988 44,848 93,440 48,490 23,341 210,119 1987 41,878 81,012 45,329 22,196 190,415 1986 42,824 87,129 42,649 21,051 193,653 1985 40,522 79,126 39,051 18,675 177,374 1984 39,771 82,740 40,812 19,739 183,062 1983 40,017 80,776 38,633 22,162 181,588 1982 42,519 91,152 37,028 19,725 190,424 1981 39,729 87,641 37,353 24,378 189,101 1980 38,032 101,261 37,098 25,262 201,653

**Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no patrons on course.

*Crowd numbers were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Victoria Racing Club