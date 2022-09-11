Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.

Before each race make sure you have all the statistics and facts that you need to be as prepared as possible.

We have special curated features; interviews with previous winners and trainers; and the unsung heroes from behind the scenes that keep everyone ready and racing.

So, with a spring in our step, let’s remind ourselves that there’s joy to be found in the little things and embrace the rich history and the festivity that belongs to all of us - the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

As the broadcast reaches all parts of the country and around the world, with The Race That Stops A Nation™, we will capture all the celebrations so viewers at home don’t miss a thing.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and 10 play on demand.

It is event television at its finest.