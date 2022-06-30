Sign in to watch this video
Neighbours - Ep. 8866 and 8867
Drama
Air Date: Thu 30 Jun 2022
Expires: in 7 months
Hendrix prepares for a life changing operation.
About the Show
Neighbours is set in Ramsay Street, a residential cul-de-sac in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.
Exploring the trials and tribulations of families and friends, Neighbours brings the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to audiences in Australia and beyond.
Starting in 1985, Neighbours has become an Australian icon and the longest running drama series in Australian television history, launching the careers of stars like Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.
Watch your friendly Neighbours Monday - Thursday at 6.30 on 10 Peach, live stream on 10 play or catch up here!