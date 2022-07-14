Sign in to watch this video
The Cheap Seats - S2 Ep. 12
Comedy
Air Date: Tue 12 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Taking a fun look at the week that was are The Cheap Seats hosts Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald. Joining in on the action are Mel Tracina, Titus O'Reily and comedian Felicity Ward.
From Working Dog, the creators of Have You Been Paying Attention?, comes a Tuesday night companion-piece. The Cheap Seats.
Hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention? regulars Melanie Bracewell (ex-New Zealand) and Tim McDonald (ex-Jobseeker), The Cheap Seats takes a comic look back at the week that was. Major news stories, not-so-major news stories, stories involving cats, entertainment, sport, viral videos - it’s a Readers Digest of world events for a generation who simply don’t want to read. If it was broadcast, released, published, viewed, shared, clicked on or simply trending for 30-seconds then it’s likely to be a part of The Cheap Seats.
So get set to experience a new view of the world from.. The Cheap Seats.