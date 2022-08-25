Survivor South Africa

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Survivor South Africa - S9 Ep. 24
PG | Reality

Air Date: Fri 26 Aug 2022Expires: in 11 months

The moment of truth has arrived! Who will be crowned this seasons Sole Survivor?

Episodes
Web Extras
ArticlesWorld Of SurvivorFAQs

Episodes

image-placeholder70 mins

S9 Ep. 24

The moment of truth has arrived! Who will be crowned this seasons Sole Survivor?

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 23

When three become two in the race to the title of Sole Survivor and the money.

image-placeholder45 mins

S9 Ep. 22

Two Survivors enjoy a luxury night while two plot and plan. The final three are decided.

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 21

The game has shifted. There are now more outcasts on the jury bench than players remaining in the game.

image-placeholder45 mins

S9 Ep. 20

The Individual Immunity Challenge is make or break for the remaining six castaways on the Sunshine Coast.

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 19

The six remaining castaways on the Sunshine Coast fight tooth and nail to stay in the game.

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 18

After a challenge, a clue found on the beach results in Idol in chaos, lies and distrust.

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 17

Up for grabs at the Reward Challenge is just what the final seven castaways need to rekindle their determination to outwit, outplay and outlast their fierce competitors, a video call from a loved one back at home.

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 16

Friends in the game can become foes at the drop of a hat, and some might fight back with guns blazing.

image-placeholder46 mins

S9 Ep. 15

The Immunity Challenge comes with the biggest reward of the season to date, a brand new car!

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Extras

Season 9: Return Of The Outcasts

About the Show

The world’s greatest game returns with plenty of familiar faces as 20 former castaways return to right wrongs on Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts.

Back in the game are a mixture of strategists, schemers, risk-takers and record-breakers from five previous Survivor South Africa seasons who’ll do anything to avoid having their torches snuffed for a second time, over four episodes a week.